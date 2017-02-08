HAPPENING TODAY: South Louisiana takes a snow day

It’s a snow day in Louisiana! How about that? If you’re up early with us, walk outside and check it out, because it doesn’t happen often down here. It’s neat, but it can be nasty out there for the commute. We’ll have you covered from all angles this morning. From closures to any impact on our roads, it’s all snow all the time.

Oh and the Saints lost last night. We’ll see you for 9NTM, The Big Extra Hour & The Early Edition beginning at 4:30am.

WEATHER:

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.