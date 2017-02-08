HAPPENING TODAY: Soggy weekend ahead; save 2% with sales tax hol - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Soggy weekend ahead; save 2% with sales tax holiday

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Liz Koh will be live with a look at the Sales Tax Holiday Weekend. It’s going on right now. Enjoy that 2 percent off! Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • As we wrap up the week, our wet weather pattern continues. We’re still looking at areas of showers and storms off-and-on throughout the day - 30% coverage this morning, increasing to 50% later this afternoon; the high temperature topping out in the upper 80s. Overnight, only isolated showers, a low of 74 … tomorrow, another day of rain/storms - again 50% - 60% coverage - a high Saturday of 88.
