HAPPENING TODAY: Snow and ice CLOSE Louisiana

Road closures listings.More >>
Road closures listings.More >>
School closures due to weather.More >>
School closures due to weather.More >>
We have obviously lost a great man with the death of "Buckskin" Bill Black, but let’s not lose the life lessons he taught so many of us.More >>
We have obviously lost a great man with the death of "Buckskin" Bill Black, but let’s not lose the life lessons he taught so many of us.More >>
With the weather ice cold, people in St. Francisville spent their days bundled up. Many stopped in at the Magnolia Café, trying to get in a quick meal before the sleet wreaked havoc on the roads.More >>
With the weather ice cold, people in St. Francisville spent their days bundled up. Many stopped in at the Magnolia Café, trying to get in a quick meal before the sleet wreaked havoc on the roads.More >>
A second suspect is now behind bars in connection to two armed robberies on LSU's campus, according to officials with the university.More >>
A second suspect is now behind bars in connection to two armed robberies on LSU's campus, according to officials with the university.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>