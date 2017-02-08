HAPPENING TODAY: Sizzling temps; co-sleeping deaths; OJ Simpson - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Sizzling temps; co-sleeping deaths; OJ Simpson parole hearing

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • The headline maker for many of today may still be the weather ... and not of the wet variety. It's the heat and the feel like temperatures that'll have people sweating it out. We'll give you a look at when we might get a little relief.
  • Plus, Liz Koh will be live with a look at something that doesn't get talked about a lot but should - co-sleeping deaths. Preventing them is easy, but it's tough for some parents of young ones to give up what they feel is a way to bond. She'll get into it.
  • And, by the way, OJ Simpson has a parole hearing later today. Chances are you might hear something about that later.

WEATHER: 

  • We're off to a warm and muggy start this morning with a mainly dry scope on radar. And heat will likely be the big weather story again today as highs top out in the mid 90°s. Heat index values will reach or go a little above 105° in many spots by this afternoon. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with wake up temperatures in the mid 70°s on Friday morning. Into Friday, hot and humid conditions continue with highs in the mid 90°s and a 30% rain chance by afternoon. Rain chances rebound to 50% on Saturday and up to 60% by Sunday.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
