HAPPENING TODAY: Sizzling temps; co-sleeping deaths; OJ Simpson parole hearing

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, July 20.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
City leaders have learned they will not receive a grant extension from the federal government that largely funds the Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination program (BRAVE), mayor's office spokeswoman Janene Tate confirms.More >>
Few plants have created as much controversy as cannabis. Known as marijuana, pot, and a myriad of other nicknames, the federal government just calls it illegal.More >>
According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, warrants have now been issued for Matthew Morris on fraud charges.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
Doctors say they will treat Sen. John McCain's aggressive brain cancer with a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed and is expected to re-open Thursday morning.More >>
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
Family members reported Michael "Randy" McFalls missing last Thursday around 8:43 p.m. when he never returned home from work.More >>
An 84-year-old woman was strangled to death Tuesday night at a senior living facility, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
