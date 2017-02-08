HAPPENING TODAY: Showers and t-storms enter forecast; graduation - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Showers and t-storms enter forecast; graduations underway

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • There’s a lot going on today, at least there’s a lot scheduled to happen, so that weather coming our way may turn into the big story. Diane Deaton has a look at what’s coming, when it will get here, and how long it might hang around.  
  • One of the things going on, of course, is graduation. Liz Koh will be live with a look at the big day. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • You'll want an umbrella as you head out Friday morning with showers and t-storms in the forecast. Scattered showers and t-storms will develop during the morning and likely peak in coverage during the afternoon hours. A 'Marginal Risk' of severe weather also remains in place, with hail and damaging winds being the primary threats if any strong storms form. Rains should diminish into the evening but it will be a close call for outdoor events. The good news is that we'll enjoy a nice Mother's Day weekend in the wake of Friday's rains. 
