HAPPENING TODAY: Shooting in north BR leaves 1 dead; Congress sh - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Shooting in north BR leaves 1 dead; Congress shows solidarity as Scalise remains hospitalized

Baton Rouge Police Department (Source: WAFB) Baton Rouge Police Department (Source: WAFB)

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Those gunshots at a ball field in Arlington, Virginia are still reverberating this morning as Congressman Steve Scalise gets started on his long recovery. He’s still in critical condition. Our Kevin Frey will join us live from Washington, DC for the very latest. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh will be live at the construction site of the new Our Lady Of The Lake Children’s Hospital. She’ll give you an update on the progress. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • Given the regional dew points in the 70°s, we can expect a Thursday morning start in the low 70°s for the Red Stick ... but the morning drive should be a dry one.  We're posting rain chances at 30% to 40% for Thursday afternoon, with an afternoon high around 90° or so as we stay under mostly cloudy skies for the better part of the day.
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly