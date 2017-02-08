HAPPENING TODAY: Shooting in Las Vegas leaves at least 50 dead; - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Shooting in Las Vegas leaves at least 50 dead; Lafayette police officer killed responding to call

Crime scene tape (Source: RNN) Crime scene tape (Source: RNN)

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • A shooting at a resort in Las Vegas has claimed the lives of 50 people and injured more than 200 others. We’ll have up-to-the-minute information all morning long. Click here for more
  • And, a Lafayette police officer is dead after getting shot while responding to a call. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • The first Monday of October looks as if it may be on the rainy side - at last, the majority of us "will" need  umbrellas! As you’re starting your day, only isolated showers showing up along the coast; but, becoming more widespread later today, a 60% - 70% coverage, and the wet weather will keep afternoon high in the low/mid 80°s. Overnight, a few additional showers are possible - a low in the mid 70°s; tomorrow, sun/cloud mix, 40% coverage of rain - a high of 86°.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
