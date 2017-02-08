HAPPENING TODAY: Shooting in Las Vegas leaves at least 50 dead; Lafayette police officer killed responding to call

A police officer is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in Lafayette, investigators said. Authorities have not yet released the names of the officer or the suspect.More >>
ALS also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease slowly robs people of their muscle function.More >>
A support team from Louisiana is on the ground in San Juan to help with recovery efforts, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.More >>
Reports have started to surface of a scam targeting new moms who haven't even left the hospital.More >>
They pulled out all the stops at the University of Alabama Saturday, making a special day possible for one special little girl.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and wounding more than 200, officials said early Monday.More >>
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
As crowds prepared to kick off yet another night of high school football in Pass Christian, fans rose to their feet during the National Anthem. However, several players on the school's football team chose to kneel.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Rapper Lil Wayne showed up to Colonial Life Arena to headline the 2nd annual Fall Ball, but didn't perform, officials at Colonial Life Arena said.More >>
A police officer is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in Lafayette, investigators said. Authorities have not yet released the names of the officer or the suspect.More >>
An officer that was enrolled in the Black River Technical College’s Law Enforcement Training Academy found himself on the other side of the law Friday.More >>
