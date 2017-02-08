HAPPENING TODAY: Severe weather ends, but rains linger - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Severe weather ends, but rains linger

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Liz Koh is live with a look at a major fire at the Diesel Driving Academy in Baton Rouge.

And, if you had one guess, who do you think is the highest paid public employee in the country?

WEATHER:

  • The severe weather overnight has come to an end, but there is still light to moderate rainfall on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar throughout SE LA and SW MS; extra drive time would be a very good idea due to the remaining line of showers. Our models indicate the wet weather will be wrapping up by mid-morning … clearing skies and cooler, breezy northerly winds and a high only in the upper 60°s. Overnight, MUCH quieter and dry - clear and chilly - a low of 45°; tomorrow, a beauty of spring day - lots of sunshine, light SE winds, our afternoon high topping out in the low/mid 70°s.

