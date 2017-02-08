HAPPENING TODAY: Severe weather ends, but rains linger

Liz Koh is live with a look at a major fire at the Diesel Driving Academy in Baton Rouge. Click here for more

And, if you had one guess, who do you think is the highest paid public employee in the country? Yep, that guy. Click here for more

WEATHER:

The severe weather overnight has come to an end, but there is still light to moderate rainfall on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar throughout SE LA and SW MS; extra drive time would be a very good idea due to the remaining line of showers. Our models indicate the wet weather will be wrapping up by mid-morning … clearing skies and cooler, breezy northerly winds and a high only in the upper 60°s. Overnight, MUCH quieter and dry - clear and chilly - a low of 45°; tomorrow, a beauty of spring day - lots of sunshine, light SE winds, our afternoon high topping out in the low/mid 70°s.

CLICK HERE for more weather

INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.