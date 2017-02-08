HAPPENING TODAY: Session moves into final week; more rain in the - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Session moves into final week; more rain in the forecast

Louisiana Senate

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • It’s the final week of the legislative session. But will there be a special session right around the corner? We’ll give you a look at where lawmakers are with all the budget talks. Click here for more
  • Plus, where are we in the world of weather? We could have some more wet days the first part of this week. Diane Deaton will iron things out for you. Click here for more
  • And, LSU baseball is one step closer to Omaha. The Tigers took the Baton Rouge Regional Championship at The Box last night. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • T-showers will be likely around lunch time Monday. Periods of heavy rain will be possible, which could cause some isolated localized street flooding. A break in the rain is expected overnight into Tuesday morning.
TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

