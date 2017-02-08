HAPPENING TODAY: Search continues for escaped inmate; experts show you how to properly install car seats

HAPPENING TODAY: Search continues for escaped inmate; experts sh - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Calvin Weatherford (Source: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office) Calvin Weatherford (Source: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office)

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • An inmate, who escaped from an Assumption Parish jail, is still out there this morning. We’ll get you caught up on what authorities know. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh will be live with ways to keep your young ones safe during that car ride. It’s all about those car seats and how to install them the right way. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • You probably won't notice but coverage of showers and t-storms to end the work week will be slightly less than previous days. You will still need the umbrella as rain chance will be 50% both today and tomorrow. Highs will top out in the low 90°s early each afternoon. Over the weekend, a surge of tropical moisture will enter the northern Gulf of Mexico. This will bring increased rain chances and the threat for heavy rain. The moisture will linger into the start of the work week, keeping rain chances high. Afternoon highs for the first part of next week should stay out of the 90°s. The tropics are quiet.
