HAPPENING TODAY: Saints fans respond to player protests during national anthem; blight concerns lead to community meeting on the topic

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • It’s a big win for the Saints, but the "W" is not what a lot of people are talking about after the game. Some players decided to sit during the national anthem, protesting the comments from President Donald Trump. So what’s next? Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh will be live with an effort to reduce some of the blight in one Baton Rouge community.

WEATHER: 

  • Overall, it’s a quiet out-the-door on this Monday morning - so far, fog is limited but there could be a few problem areas during the early commute. Today, expect partly cloudy skies - scattered afternoon showers, 30% to 40% coverage, a high in the upper 80°s. Overnight, a few isolated showers possible - a low of 71°; tomorrow, still a 30% rain chance - an afternoon high topping out around 90°.
