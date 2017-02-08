HAPPENING TODAY: Saints fans respond to player protests during national anthem; blight concerns lead to community meeting on the topic

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle flipped Sunday afternoon. Officials reported it happened on Spanish Town Road near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge around 1:30 p.m.More >>
Parishioners left the Saint Louis King of France Church in Baton Rouge Sunday morning with mixed emotions.More >>
A boil advisory was issued for some residents of the town of Livingston on Sunday morning.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.More >>
The father of an LSU student who has been missing nearly a week has created a Facebook group to provide updates, in which he also expressed his personal concerns of how the search has been handled so far.More >>
One person has been killed and at least six others have been wounded in a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tenn., which is 20 miles south of Nashville.More >>
No motive was immediately determined.More >>
Some of the New Orleans Saints players chose to sit down during the national anthem on Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, causing some fans to boycott the team.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
