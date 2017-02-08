HAPPENING TODAY: Restore La. Task Force discusses way to help mo - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Restore La. Task Force discusses way to help more homeowners; investigations underway into Barcelona attacks

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • It’s another attack that has the world’s attention. We’ll bring you the latest from Barcelona as the investigation continues and the mourning truly begins. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh will be live with a look ahead to an important meeting for homeowners whose houses flooded. Can the homeowners assistance program be reworked to help more people? We’ll get you caught up. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • Another hot summer day ahead. Though, not technically under a heat advisory, our afternoon high will still push into the lower 90°s with a “feels like” temperature in the triple digits. Add a few scattered showers this afternoon, only a 20% - 30% coverage. A few people will need umbrellas, but everyone will be hot! Overnight, partly cloudy and dry - light west winds - a low of 75°. Tomorrow, it looks like the beginning of yet another potentially wet weekend, 50% coverage on Saturday and 60% by Sunday. Daytime highs will be consistent, in the lower 90°s.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly