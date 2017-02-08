HAPPENING TODAY: Remembering 'Buckskin' Bill

He was an absolute legend, truly one of the pillars of early television in Baton Rouge and just one of the greats when it came to bettering the community he lived in. We are remembering Buckskin Bill this morning and we’ll invite you to be a part of the show as well as we look back on his life. Click here for more

Plus, Liz Koh is live with a look ahead at the Louisiana Marathon. It looks like it's going to be a chilly run, but at least it's looking like it will be a dry one.

WEATHER:

The majority of last night’s rain has moved out of the area, but there “could” still be a few spotty sprinkles - and now, it’s the return of cold January weather! Cloudy and windy this morning - NW winds gusting over 20 mph; clearing later in the day and MUCH colder; falling temperatures and “high” in the mid 40°s. Overnight, clear and cold - a light freeze - a low of 29°; tomorrow AND Sunday … nice and sunny but cold - highs only in the mid 40°s; morning lows in the mid/upper 20°s.

WEATHER:

INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT:

