HAPPENING TODAY: Remembering 'Buckskin' Bill

A man is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday afternoon. It happened on Cadillac Street near Plank Road in Baton Rouge around 2:45 p.m.More >>
On Friday, January 12, Governor John Bel Edwards will speak at a transportation and infrastructure investment announcement to discuss funding for major projects in three different parts of the state.More >>
WAFB First Alert Weather team forecast.More >>
Funeral arrangements have now been announced for a missing teen, whose body was found in the woods after he was last seen on New Year's Eve.More >>
Several teachers' unions held a rally in Abbeville Thursday in support of middle school teacher, Deyshia Hargrave, who gained worldwide attention when she was arrested after speaking out during a school board meeting.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist.More >>
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.More >>
A Mason Middle School teacher, who is white, is accused of telling a black student he would be lynched if he didn't get back on task.More >>
The incident happened before 2 p.m. on the 4100 block of Carlyle Drive.More >>
Emotions remain high across Robeson County and will for awhile, as the entire community is healing from the loss of a 9-year-old boy and his older brother.More >>
The man wanted for a homicide in Charlotte is dead after an officer-involved shooting near CMPD headquarters Thursday nightMore >>
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.More >>
