HAPPENING TODAY: Recent drownings prompt water safety tips; SEC Media Days - Day 2

HAPPENING TODAY: Recent drownings prompt water safety tips; SEC Media Days - Day 2

  • After a few drownings in our area, water safety has been on the top of many minds. Liz Koh will be live with a look at where you can go for lessons and how important it is to get kids started early. Click here for more
  • And it’s day two of SEC Media Days. Florida will be on the stage. I wonder if the Gators will be asked about their homecoming game with LSU ... I wonder. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • Numerous showers and t-storms will impact the local area again today and also Wednesday. A majority of the activity will be confined to the afternoon. Heavy rain will be possible with these storms, which could lead to some minor localized street flooding. Highs will settle in the low 90°s early each afternoon. Scattered showers and t-storms will be possible Thursday and Friday. Highs will see a slight increase thanks to the small decrease in rain chances. The remnants of Tropical Depression No. 4 is expected to bring high rain chances back to the local area over the weekend. It is not expected to redevelop into anything tropical, but deep tropical moisture will likely produce some pockets of heavy rainfall. Widespread 1" to 2" of rain will be possible over the weekend with locally higher amounts. Elsewhere in the tropics, development is not expected.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
