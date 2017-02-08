HAPPENING TODAY: Recent drownings prompt water safety tips; SEC Media Days - Day 2

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, July 11.
Louisiana lawmakers passed dozens of laws this year that will overhaul the criminal justice system. The goal is to reduce Louisiana's prison population by 10 percent over the next 10
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.
A bridge on Nicholson Dr. between Brightside Dr. and Gardere Ln. is closed for repairs, says the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.
