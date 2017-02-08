HAPPENING TODAY: Rain today, cold tomorrow

There are some bad winter storms blowing in part of our country this morning. But what’s to come here? Rain is expected for many of us late this morning and into the afternoon, and then the bottom drops off. A high of nearly 80 today, turns into a high of maybe not even 50 tomorrow. Diane Deaton has a look for you.

Plus, if you’re still living in a FEMA trailer after the flood, how much might you soon be paying for that privilege? We’ll see you for 9NTM, The Big Extra Hour & The Early Edition beginning at 4:30 a.m.

WEATHER:

Tuesday will get off to a rather muggy start with temperatures in the mid 60°s. The morning commute should be mainly dry but patchy fog is a possibility. Rain and a few t-storms will arrive by afternoon as a strong cold front moves through the region. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70°s in advance of the front, but temperatures will quickly drop 15° or more as it moves through. A cloudy, damp and chilly pattern then sets up for a couple of days in the wake of the front. Scattered showers will persist into Wednesday and Thursday with highs struggling to top 50° in some neighborhoods.

TRAFFIC:

Windsor Drive from Wales Street to Warfield Avenue will be closed starting Tuesday, December 5 at 7 a.m. It will continue until December 23. This is a full closure and emergency vehicles must use an alternate route. The suggested detour is Florida Boulevard service road and Harco Drive.

