HAPPENING TODAY: Project aims to eliminate 'food deserts;' Saint - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Project aims to eliminate 'food deserts;' Saints in London to face Dolphins

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Liz Koh will be live with a look at another strategy to help battle our area's "food deserts." Can it work? She’ll give you the details. Click here for more
  • And, the Saints are waking up in London this morning as they get ready to play across the pond. Enjoy your bangers and mash, boys. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • It will feel like another "summer" day here in late September - early temperatures in the low/mid 70°; be alert for areas of patchy fog. Otherwise, it’s a very familiar sounding forecast; expect partly cloudy skies, spotty to isolated showers primarily this afternoon and again, a high around 90°. Overnight, a few clouds, light northerly winds, a low of 71°; tomorrow, generally sunny skies - only a 10% coverage of rain - a high of 90°.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly