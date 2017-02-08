HAPPENING TODAY: Prepare for possible overnight thunderstorms - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Prepare for possible overnight thunderstorms

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Liz Koh is live at Ochsner with a look at the second wave of the flu virus hitting hard right now.

And, the college basketball world witnesses a "Supernova!" The Wildcats win a national title in dominating fashion.

  • Temperatures are much warmer as you head out the door this morning - in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s - but no umbrellas needed this morning and even later today. Expect a partly cloudy, warm and breezy April day - southerly winds 10 - 15 mph and gusty, a high in the mid 80°s. Late tonight and during the pre-dawn hours tomorrow, thunderstorms are likely and there is a "slight risk" for severe weather; primarily strong winds - a low in the mid 50°s; tomorrow, clearing skies - northerly winds and much cooler - a high in the upper 60°s.

