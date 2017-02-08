HAPPENING TODAY: Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 pushes north; West Nile Virus discovered in EBR

HAPPENING TODAY: Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 pushes north; West - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for parts of our area. (Source: WAFB) A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for parts of our area. (Source: WAFB)

  • How much is coming, when might it get here and when will it be gone? Those are all questions people are asking as they look at the forecast for the next few days. A big storm is pushing out of the Gulf of Mexico right towards us. We’ll give you the very latest on the track and how far reaching the impact could be. Click here for more
  • Speaking of rain and water to come, don’t forget about those mosquitoes as you are out and about. Liz Koh will be live with how East Baton Rouge Parish officials are fighting the bight, even as they discover West Nile Virus in a local mosquito trap.

  • We're tracking a little rain on radar this morning, mainly to our south, but showers and t-storms will increase through the day. The area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico still isn't well-organized enough to be classified, but regardless of organization, heavy rain is expected to be the main threat in the coming days. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of our area and a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect along the coast. Rain totals of 4 to 8 inches will be common, with the potential for locally higher amounts. Rains will be most widespread today through Thursday, but pretty good rain chances will continue into the weekend.
