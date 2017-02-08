HAPPENING TODAY: Police policy change to be discussed; driver booked in deadly police chase crash

A group of kids opened a lemonade stand to raise money for victims of Harvey in Texas. The youngsters sold cup after cup and sliced off freshly-baked brownies to anyone willing to donate.More >>
The driver accused of hitting and killing someone while running from authorities is out of the hospital and now behind bars, police said.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, September 12.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
