HAPPENING TODAY: Police officer expected to survive injuries suffered in shooting

A Baton Rouge police officer was shot overnight. The suspect is in custody. Liz Koh is live with what investigators know now. Click here for more

On a much lighter note, it is, of course, Lundi Gras. Will the weather cooperate? Diane Deaton has that for you. Click here for more

And, Team USA is bringing in the hardware at the Olympics. Click here for more

WEATHER:

On your Lundi Gras morning, it’s a chilly one - once again, temperatures some 20° cooler than 24 hours ago - starting out in the mid to upper 40°s. We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies today, light northerly winds - a few spotty/isolated showers and it will be cool, a high of 55°. Overnight, clouds linger - a low in the upper 40°; for Fat Tuesday - cloudy and warmer, a 20% - 30% coverage of light rain - but the afternoon high tops out in the upper 60°s.

CLICK HERE for more weather

INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.