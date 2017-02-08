HAPPENING TODAY: Police investigate overnight shooting in north - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Police investigate overnight shooting in north BR; time running out to enter in Driving the Future campaign

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • A shooting in north Baton Rouge late last night has a man fighting for his life this morning and police are hunting for the person behind the gun. We’ll get you caught up. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh will be live with one more opportunity to get in on our Driving the Future campaign. You could win a car and help an incredible cause, but the drawing is tonight. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • Warm and humid weather continues through the end of the week, but rain chances will also be trending upward. Thursday starts out near or above 70°, with highs topping out in the upper 80°s. We'll go with isolated showers during the afternoon hours. Rain chances get a bump to 30% on Friday and up to 50% by Saturday. Showers and t-storms are then likely on Sunday as a slow-moving cold front moves into the region. 
TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

