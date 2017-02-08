HAPPENING TODAY: Police investigate another overnight shooting; cold front expected to bring big changes

The official lineup for the Live After Five 2017 fall concert series.More >>
Emergency officials responded to a shooting Thursday night. The incident happened on Gus Young Avenue near 48th Street in Baton Rouge around 10:15 p.m.More >>
On Dec. 1, 1986, the skeleton of an unknown woman was found in a rural area of West Baton Rouge Parish. Just this year, she was finally identified, and some believe she was the victim of a notorious serial killer.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the double shooting that happened on the campus of Grambling State University early Wednesday morning.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 27.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
A Birmingham police officer whose Facebook post is stirring up controversy about how some police officers may feel about protecting the crowd at this weekend's Magic City Classic has been placed on desk duty pending an investigation into the matter.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
