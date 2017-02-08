HAPPENING TODAY: Patchy fog could cause issues for morning commu - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Patchy fog could cause issues for morning commute

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Another bomb has exploded in Austin, Texas, and people there are understandably on edge. Investigators say this one was different from the others, but still believe they may all be connected. We’ll fill in the gaps. Click here for more

Plus, one school is filling in the gaps in a food desert. Liz Koh is live at McKinley High School as it rolls out some new ideas to help the community.

And, the second week of session begins with the talk of guns in the classroom getting louder and louder. Click here for more

WEATHER:

  • Patchy fog will be the main concern for the morning commute. Otherwise, a muggy morning will give way to a warm afternoon as highs soar into the mid 80°s. A few isolated showers will remain possible but it appears as though we're done with the threat of severe weather. A cold front will move through the region tonight, setting the stage for a cool first official day of spring on Tuesday. Morning temperatures will bottom out in the low 50°s with highs only reaching the mid to upper 60°s. Cooler and drier weather should continue through the workweek. By the weekend, warmer weather will make a comeback as highs return to the 80°s. But the extended outlook currently keeps us dry through Saturday with only a very slim chance of showers returning by Sunday.

