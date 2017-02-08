HAPPENING TODAY: Ozone Action Day; flood victims can get help fi - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Ozone Action Day; flood victims can get help filling out survey

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Is it another Ozone Action Day for south Louisiana? Diane Deaton will have a look at what you need to know as you get out there on your Monday and, of course, a look ahead at the week to come. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh will be live with a look at a big push to get the state’s flood survey filled out. If you took water at all, no matter where you are now in the rebuilding process, you need to fill it out. She’ll break it down for you. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • An Ozone Action Day has been declared for today. People with breathing issues should limit the time they spend outdoors. The big weather story for the work week will be heat and rising humidity. Highs will top out near 90° today. Factor in the humidity and "feels like" temperatures will be in the 90°s during the heat of the day each day this week.
