HAPPENING TODAY: Not 'quite as cold' during ongoing 'Big Freeze'

These unusually cold temperatures for south Louisiana means Entergy is seeing its highest demand for power in three years. With that will come huge electricity bills for some, but we have some tips that could save you some cash while you try to keep warm. Click here for more

Plus, although the Christmas season is over, there is still at least one way to give back and make a profound impact on someone's life. Liz Koh is live from LifeShare, where officials say there is also a high demand for blood right now. Click here for more

WEATHER:

Walking out this morning to temperatures not "quite as cold" as the past few mornings due to mostly cloudy skies; but nonetheless, we’re starting out in the upper 20°s to lower 30°s. The HARD FREEZE WARNING remaining in effect until mid-morning, clearing skies - more sunshine, light NE winds and a high today of 42°. Another HARD FREEZE WARNING overnight, clear skies and COLD, a low of 22; tomorrow, sunny, and very chilly - a high in the mid 40°s.

