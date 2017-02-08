HAPPENING TODAY: New Orleans tries to dry out from weekend flood - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: New Orleans tries to dry out from weekend flooding; surfing tailored for children with disabilities

Source: WVUE Source: WVUE

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Are we seeing the new normal for New Orleans? Rain led to flooding in many parts of the city. We’ll take you down there for the latest as the city tries to dry out, but more rain is expected. Click here for more
  • And, Liz Koh is going surfing ... kind of. She’ll take you Liberty Lagoon in Baton Rouge for a look at a new program organizers are hoping will help some very special kids. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • It’s a steamy Monday morning - temperatures starting off in the upper 70°s/lower 80°s, a few areas of showers but the coverage is expected - once again - to increase this afternoon. In the meantime, the early drive looks mainly dry - only spotty/isolated showers - later today, coverage increases to 60%, an afternoon high in the lower 90°s. Overnight, mostly cloudy, scattered showers, a low of 75; tomorrow, sun/cloud mix, 50% chance showers/storms, a high of 91°.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly