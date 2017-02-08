HAPPENING TODAY: New additions to program helping underprivileged kids in Baton Rouge

Liz Koh will be live on 9News This Morning talking about new additions to the Youth Empowerment Zone, which is a great resource for underprivileged kids in our community. It's located in the MLK Community Center on Gus Young Avenue and it's a safe space for kids in the neighborhood to spend their time after school.

A late night shooting in Baton Rouge sends one to the hospital and has police looking for the person behind the gun this morning.

Plus, Facebook is in the hot seat in Washington D.C. today. We’ll look ahead to CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony.

Oh, and by the way, guess what happened while you were sleeping? Well, a lot of things actually, but the Pelicans made the playoffs!

WEATHER:

A few spotty showers early on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, but they certainly won’t be lasting too long. Look forward to clearing skies today and a return of sunshine with light northerly winds and an afternoon high temperature of 73°. Overnight, clear and rather chilly with a low in the mid 40°s. Wednesday, another very nice spring day with sunny skies returning, light east winds and warmer high in the upper 70°s.

CLICK HERE for more weather

INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.