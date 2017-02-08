HAPPENING TODAY: Fire Marshal Butch Browning talks about recent deadly house fires

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Baton Rouge that left at least four people dead early Friday morning.More >>
Three children were stabbed and taken to the hospital late Thursday night, according to sources at the scene.More >>
A 3-year-old was brought to a local hospital Thursday evening with an apparent gunshot wound, say officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
A man has died after being shot at a barbershop in December of 2017.More >>
As the kids head back to school, keep in mind that flu cases are spiking in Louisiana.More >>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
Closeout sales at the affected locations will begin next week with all 103 locations shuttered by May.More >>
The survivor of a horrific attack on December 27 recalls the night she was dragged 40 feet.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a girl was killed Thursday while sledding. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mistwood Forest.More >>
The 70-year-old deputy, who had served the department for half his life, was taken off life support Tuesday.More >>
A 3-month-old is at the hospital after she was thrown against a wall while in the care of her mother.More >>
Although a man of few words, a humorous photograph of a local resident with a case of beer on top of his frozen pool is speaking many.More >>
Three children were stabbed and taken to the hospital late Thursday night, according to sources at the scene.More >>
