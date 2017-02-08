HAPPENING TODAY: More rain from Harvey expected; Gov. John Bel E - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: More rain from Harvey expected; Gov. John Bel Edwards joins us in studio to talk about storm preps

Tropical Storm Harvey (Source: WAFB) Tropical Storm Harvey (Source: WAFB)

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • As Tropical Storm Harvey begins to make another approach towards land, we’ll bring you the latest from the Houston area. Much more rain is expected there over the next day or so. Click here for more
  • And then, of course, there is Louisiana. The storm has already dumped plenty of rain on southwest parts of the state and there is more to come over the next few days. Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to join us live in studio this morning to talk about preparations and the help already being given as we weather another storm. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Thursday evening - be aware of wet, slick streets during both the early and evening commutes. Showers and storms are likely, 80% coverage; a "marginal to slight risk" for severe weather today; a high in the upper 70°s/lower 80°s. Overnight, areas of rain continue, a low in the mid 70°s - tomorrow, be prepared for more wet weather - 80% - 90% coverage, a high in the mid 80°s.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly