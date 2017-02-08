HAPPENING TODAY: More rain from Harvey expected; Gov. John Bel Edwards joins us in studio to talk about storm preps

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Continued heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to worsen the flood situation in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported early Tuesday morning.More >>
Investigators are trying to determine what caused a house to catch fire late Monday night. It happened on Delaware Street at Oswego Street in Baton Rouge around 11:15 p.m.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.More >>
