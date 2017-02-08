HAPPENING TODAY: More public input wanted on zoo plan; 1 escaped - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: More public input wanted on zoo plan; 1 escaped inmate continues to elude capture

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo will again take center stage at a community meeting. The debate over its future continues, with a decision expected later this month. Liz Koh will be live with how you can get involved and have your voice heard.
  • Plus, one of the inmates who escaped an Alabama jail is still on the run this morning. We'll get you caught up.

WEATHER: 

  • Your Tuesday forecast … It’s the first day of August and all is quiet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar; in fact, very little wet weather is expected - at least, for the time being. Today, look for partly cloudy skies, light east winds; only spotty afternoon showers and a high of 90°. Overnight, a few clouds, a low of 73; tomorrow, get the umbrellas ready - some neighborhoods will see scattered showers/storms; 40% coverage and a high in the upper 80°s.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
