HAPPENING TODAY: Monitoring Harvey; La. Cajun Navy arrives in Ho - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Monitoring Harvey; La. Cajun Navy arrives in Houston

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Harvey is still, and will be for a while, the headline maker. The video, the stories, and the heartbreak coming out of Texas is unreal. It’s something south Louisiana knows all too well. We’ll bring you the very latest on what’s happening now and what we expect to happen in the coming days, both there in here. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • We continue to track the path of Tropical Storm Harvey - winds now of 40 mph, moving SE at 3 mph; 20 miles north of Port O’Conner, TX. More rain and storms expected for the SE LA/SW MS, 80% - 90% coverage; highs today only in the mid/upper 70°s. Overnight, rain and isolated storms likely, a low in the lower 70°s; tomorrow, rain and storm - 80% coverage - a high in the upper 70°s/lower 80°s.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly