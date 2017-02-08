HAPPENING TODAY: Mid-City Mini Makers Market, Trump in Poland, & - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Mid-City Mini Makers Market, Trump in Poland, & Summertime heat

La. State Capitol (Source: WAFB) La. State Capitol (Source: WAFB)

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • President Donald Trump is in Poland this morning ahead of a major sit-down with world leaders in Germany. Here is the latest. 
  • Plus, Liz Koh is live with a look at the Mid-City Mini Makers Market. She’ll let you know what’s going on and how you can get involved.
  • Steve Caparotta and the First Alert Weather team has look at your forecast which looks to be a fairly typical summertime day with highs in the low 90s and scattered, mainly afternoon storms.

WEATHER: 

  • High pressure will loosen its grip in the coming days, leading to better rain chances as we head toward the weekend. Even with more clouds and better rain chances, warm and humid weather will continue with morning starts in the mid 70°s and afternoon highs around 90°. Rain chances climb to 50% by Friday and will nudge even higher over the weekend. No single day is expected to be a washout, but be ready to move any outdoor plans inside for a while as our summertime storms bubble up from late morning into the afternoon. Somewhat above-normal rain chances are expected to persist into the early to mid part of next week.
  • Tropical Depression 4 has appeared in the Gulf of Mexico but is expected to remain weak and is a little threat to any land areas.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly