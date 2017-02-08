HAPPENING TODAY: Metro Council to possibly look at mayor's tax p - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Metro Council to possibly look at mayor's tax proposal; healthcare debate underway in US Senate

Source: Metro 21 Source: Metro 21

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • There’s a lot to get to at the Metro Council meeting today. Isn’t there always? Liz Koh has a look at the agenda, which may include members going over the mayor’s traffic improvement tax she introduced earlier this week. Click here for more
  • Plus, the latest on the heathcare debate as it moves forward in the US Senate. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • Building high pressure will lead to a run of drier and hotter weather through the remainder of the workweek. Daily rain chances will run 20% or less through Friday with highs in the low to mid 90°s. Showers and t-storms will make a comeback over the weekend as a somewhat unusual July cold front approaches from the north.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly