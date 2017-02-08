HAPPENING TODAY: Metro Council to possibly look at mayor's tax proposal; healthcare debate underway in US Senate

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, July 25More >>
Deputies are looking for two men after an apparent crime of opportunity. The pair was caught on camera stealing a car that was parked right in front of the Circle K on Millerville Road early Monday morning.More >>
Mid City Studio, a non-profit organization with the goal of creating a more unified, strong Mid City community, along with Radio Bar and Tin Roof Brewery, is holding its inaugural event to raise money to build its own office space.More >>
The Ruby Slipper Café will open its first location in Baton Rouge on Wednesday. The new restaurant will occupy the former Pei Wei location on Perkins Road in the Acadian Village Springs Shopping Center.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday.More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
The Texas 1-year-old has known her hero, Tarrant County, TX Deputy Constable Mark Diebold since she was born. Literally.More >>
Deputies say the 21-year-old driver was stopped on Monday after they received a report of a suspicious vehicle. They say Jared Price was impaired by multiple drugs while he was behind the wheel.More >>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.More >>
