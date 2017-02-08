HAPPENING TODAY: Metro Airport discusses possible expansion - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Metro Airport discusses possible expansion

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Is Metro Airport too landlocked to expand or can there be growth on the runways in north Baton Rouge? Liz Koh is live with a look ahead as officials meet to talk about that very thing. Click here for more

Plus, we'll take a look ahead to President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum. Click here for more

WEATHER:

  • It’s a cold January morning - in fact, a light freeze for some neighborhoods - temperatures starting out in the low to mid 30°s. We’ll rebound quite nicely though … by lunchtime enjoy plenty of sunshine, a temperature in the upper 50°s with an afternoon high topping out at 64°. Overnight, a few clouds and not as cold - a low only dropping into the lower 40°s;  tomorrow, increasing clouds - stays dry for the majority of the day - a high of 65°. Remember, widespread rain is STILL in the forecast for Saturday, so make your plans accordingly.
