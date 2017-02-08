HAPPENING TODAY: Memorial Day events; marginal risk for severe w - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Memorial Day events; marginal risk for severe weather

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Happy Memorial Day. There are several events happening across the area. Click here for the list
  • As we take some time remember those we lost as they served our country, you might also want to keep an eye on the sky. Weather may be the headline maker over the next few days. Click here for more
  • Plus, how did Bayou Country Superfest do in New Orleans after having to move out of Baton Rouge and Tiger Stadium? Not as well as you might think. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • Showers and t-storms are expected to be on the increase in the coming days. Still some uncertainty as to how much rain and how strong. For now the Storm Prediction Center has kept the local area under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. One or two storms could become strong to severe during the late morning into the afternoon. Damaging winds remain the primary concern. Afternoon temperatures will be a tad lower thanks to additional clouds and rain.
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly