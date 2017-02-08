HAPPENING TODAY: Mayor holds briefing on zoo location

School officials report shooting at Maryland high school, 'event is contained,' campus on lockdown.More >>
School officials report shooting at Maryland high school, 'event is contained,' campus on lockdown.More >>
What to do with all those Mardi Gras beads? Krispy Kreme has an option.More >>
What to do with all those Mardi Gras beads? Krispy Kreme has an option.More >>
The former executive chef of Baton Rouge’s City Park Group announced on Instagram Wednesday that he would be featured in an upcoming episode of the Food Network show “Chopped,” according to a report from the Baton Rouge Business Report.More >>
The former executive chef of Baton Rouge’s City Park Group announced on Instagram Wednesday that he would be featured in an upcoming episode of the Food Network show “Chopped,” according to a report from the Baton Rouge Business Report.More >>
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will join leaders of Baker, Zachary, and Central on Tuesday for a briefing on the location of BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo.More >>
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will join leaders of Baker, Zachary, and Central on Tuesday for a briefing on the location of BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo.More >>
Heroin's grip on our area could be even tighter than the death toll shows. Paramedics use hundreds of doses of naloxone, the opioid antidote that can bring people back from the brink of death.More >>
Heroin's grip on our area could be even tighter than the death toll shows. Paramedics use hundreds of doses of naloxone, the opioid antidote that can bring people back from the brink of death.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio.More >>
Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,More >>
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,More >>
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >>
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.More >>
Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.More >>