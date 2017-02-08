HAPPENING TODAY: 'Marginal to slight risk' for severe weather overnight

As you wake up this morning, we need your help. There is a missing 4-year-old out there somewhere and we need you to put your eyes on his picture and spread the word. We’ll get you caught up. Click here for more

Plus, we'll have an important look at that forecast of yours as you make those weekend plans. It could get a little interesting tonight into tomorrow morning. Diane Deaton has a look for you. Click here for more

And, Liz Koh is live with a look at the big Ebb & Flow Festival set to hit Baton Rouge this weekend. Click here for more

WEATHER:

It’s a quiet out-the-door, no activity YET on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and temperatures in the mid 50°s, about where they "should be" in the early morning this time of year! Today, expect more of a sun/cloud mix - scattered showers becoming more prevalent this afternoon, a 50% - 60% coverage - a high in the upper 70°s. A reminder - late tonight and into the early hours tomorrow, SE LA and SW MS will be under a "marginal to slight risk" for severe weather … the primary threat being strong, damaging winds, with the potential for hail and isolated tornadoes, a low of 60°s. Tomorrow, rain during the morning - diminishing during the day - SW winds and cooler - a high only in the mid 60°s.

CLICK HERE for more weather

INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.