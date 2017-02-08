HAPPENING TODAY: 'Marginal to slight risk' for severe weather overnight

State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Uptown Thursday night.More >>
State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Uptown Thursday night.More >>
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.More >>
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.More >>
The festival will take place on Saturday, April 7 and Sunday April 8 along the Mississippi River front in downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
The festival will take place on Saturday, April 7 and Sunday April 8 along the Mississippi River front in downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
The nation’s top doctor issued a rare advisory, urging more people to learn how to use naloxone, the opioid antidote. The Surgeon General addressed the deadly nationwide opioid epidemic by saying users or loved ones of opioid users could save lives by knowing how to use naloxone and keeping it nearby.More >>
The nation’s top doctor issued a rare advisory, urging more people to learn how to use naloxone, the opioid antidote. The Surgeon General addressed the deadly nationwide opioid epidemic by saying users or loved ones of opioid users could save lives by knowing how to use naloxone and keeping it nearby.More >>
And with the cut of a ribbon, BREC leaders officially unwrapped the $3 million worth of upgrades at Howell Park, complete with state-of-the-art slides, swings, and perhaps the biggest draw, zip lines.More >>
And with the cut of a ribbon, BREC leaders officially unwrapped the $3 million worth of upgrades at Howell Park, complete with state-of-the-art slides, swings, and perhaps the biggest draw, zip lines.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.More >>
The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.More >>
Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.More >>
Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.More >>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.More >>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
Trae, 13, and his brother, 15-year-old Travis Green Jr., were both killed in a crash Wednesday evening after the car they were traveling in left the roadway and struck a tree.More >>
Trae, 13, and his brother, 15-year-old Travis Green Jr., were both killed in a crash Wednesday evening after the car they were traveling in left the roadway and struck a tree.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.More >>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.More >>