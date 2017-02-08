HAPPENING TODAY: 'Marginal to slight risk' for severe weather

Grab your dancing shoes and join Perkins Rowe for its spring Rock N Rowe concert series. Rock N Rowe continues March 29 with Michael Brandt.More >>
Grab your dancing shoes and join Perkins Rowe for its spring Rock N Rowe concert series. Rock N Rowe continues March 29 with Michael Brandt.More >>
Contrary to rumors circulating on social media, law enforcement warns that dispatchers are not aware of any code involving "ordering pizza" that alerts them callers are in unsafe situationsMore >>
Contrary to rumors circulating on social media, law enforcement warns that dispatchers are not aware of any code involving "ordering pizza" that alerts them callers are in unsafe situationsMore >>
At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish early Thursday morning, according to authorities.More >>
At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish early Thursday morning, according to authorities.More >>
Councilwoman Chauna Banks and the Keep the Zoo at Greenwood Park Committee (KZAG) held a news conference Wednesday calling for immediate change in leadership at BREC and the Baton Rouge Zoo.More >>
Councilwoman Chauna Banks and the Keep the Zoo at Greenwood Park Committee (KZAG) held a news conference Wednesday calling for immediate change in leadership at BREC and the Baton Rouge Zoo.More >>
A small group of activists took to the levee Wednesday night to express their anger after the Alton Sterling decision from the Attorney General’s office.More >>
A small group of activists took to the levee Wednesday night to express their anger after the Alton Sterling decision from the Attorney General’s office.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...More >>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
The family of a young man who was dragged to death donated his kidney to their son’s childhood friend.More >>
The family of a young man who was dragged to death donated his kidney to their son’s childhood friend.More >>