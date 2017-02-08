HAPPENING TODAY: Gov. Edwards set to decide on special session

It has been an emotional week for the family of a U.S. Marine from the Baton Rouge area.More >>
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.More >>
Family and friends of a woman who was killed in New Orleans in 2008 are patiently awaiting more information from the man who allegedly confessed to her murder and the murder of three other women.More >>
LSU just celebrated 1,591 graduates during its fall 2017 commencement, but one student who barely settled into his dorm for his first semester away from home will never walk across that stage.More >>
Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are still searching for a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing by her father on August 17, 2015.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
