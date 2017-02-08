HAPPENING TODAY: Gov. Edwards set to decide on special session - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Gov. Edwards set to decide on special session

Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB) Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch live

Okay. It’s all about the weather and those Mardi Gras parades. We’ll bring you the very latest on that forecast and what it may mean for those krewes and the people looking to line the streets. Fingers are crossed, but it’s looking like rain. Click here for more

And, oh, by the way, in other news, your federal government shut down again, and has now reopened again, Gov. John Bel Edwards' special session deadline has arrived, and the Winter Olympics are underway. It's typical Friday stuff.

WEATHER:

  • It’s a quiet and temporarily dry morning - not as chilly as it was yesterday - starting out generally in the low/mid 50°s. Clouds will likely stay with us all day - only spotty to isolated showers this morning; increasing to scattered coverage later today, a high in lower 70°s. Overnight, rain becoming more widespread - a low of 61°; tomorrow, throw me beads and umbrellas during area parades … off and on rain is likely - an 80° coverage, a high of 72°; and wet weather continues Sunday - a high of 73°.
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • House hustles to pass budget deal, open gov't before workday

    House hustles to pass budget deal, open gov't before workday

    Friday, February 9 2018 1:03 AM EST2018-02-09 06:03:50 GMT
    Friday, February 9 2018 5:57 AM EST2018-02-09 10:57:00 GMT
    Lawmakers were striving in the pre-dawn hours to reopen the federal government, shuttered since midnight.More >>
    Lawmakers were striving in the pre-dawn hours to reopen the federal government, shuttered since midnight.More >>

  • Woman found guilty of attempted murder for leaving newborn baby in dumpster

    Woman found guilty of attempted murder for leaving newborn baby in dumpster

    Thursday, February 8 2018 11:18 PM EST2018-02-09 04:18:20 GMT
    Shelby Taylor was taken into custody after being found guilty of attempted murder on Thursday. (Source: WMBF News)Shelby Taylor was taken into custody after being found guilty of attempted murder on Thursday. (Source: WMBF News)

    A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.

    More >>

    A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly