HAPPENING TODAY: Mardi Gras debauchery ends and solemn Lent begins

It is right from Mardi Gras into Ash Wednesday for some. Click here for more

And, it's Valentine’s Day as well. It's quite the week we’re having. We’ll get you all ready for the most commercial of all holidays. That being said, hope you got her some flowers, man. Click here for more

Plus, Liz Koh is live with a look ahead to the Metro Council today. There is a lot on the agenda, but what will take center stage? Click here for more

And, will the weather grab the headlines over the next few days? We seem to be looking pretty good, but Diane Deaton will give you a better look. Click here for more

WEATHER:

It’s a mild start to your Valentine’s Day, with no activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, but be on the lookout for areas of patchy fog this morning. Early temperatures are in the upper 50°s/lower 60°s on the way to a high in the upper 70°s, with mostly cloudy skies and the possibility of a few spotty/isolated showers. Overnight, lingering clouds and areas of fog, with a low of 65°. Tomorrow, another "spring-like" day … sun/cloud mix, breezy - southerly winds of 10 - 15 mph and a high topping out at 80°.

CLICK HERE for more weather

INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.