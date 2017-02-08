HAPPENING TODAY: Many questions unanswered in deadly deputy-involved shooting

A deputy-involved shooting in East Baton Rouge Parish has left a man dead, as well as many questions. We’ll bring you the very latest. Click here for more

Plus, have you not heard the postgame after the LSU/ULL basketball game? You need to. It was fiery, to say the very least. We have that for you. Click here for more

And, Liz Koh is live at the Louisiana Sportsman Show. Get your Splash Dogs ready! Click here for more

WEATHER:

One more really chilly out-the-door before morning temperatures warm up significantly. Under clear skies and light winds, we're starting out in the mid to upper 30°s - areas of patchy light frost possible in some outlying areas. More sunshine today - a bit on the breezy side, southerly winds 5 - 15 mph and warming up into the low/mid 70°s; overnight, not nearly as chilly - partly cloudy, a few scattered showers, a low in the mid 50°s. Tomorrow, we’re back to "umbrella weather," just in time for the weekend - 60% - 70% coverage, a "marginal risk" for severe weather and a high Friday of 75°.

CLICK HERE for more weather

INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.