HAPPENING TODAY: Many get ready for the solar eclipse; missing toddler found safe

Mike VII has officially been chosen. Dr. David Baker with the LSU Vet School confirmed “Harvey” has been named the new Mike VII.More >>
Louisiana taxpayers have until Thursday, August 31 to claim a tax credit for qualifying residential solar energy systems purchased and installed on or before December 31, 2015.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, August 21.More >>
People will get a chance Monday to witness the first solar eclipse in the country since 1979. In Baton Rouge, the total eclipse will last about three hours.More >>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.More >>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.More >>
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.More >>
Three children shot in three days, all by accident and all by their own hands.More >>
City officials sent a letter telling the woman there was a warrant out for her arrest because she owed $228.More >>
The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca, according to officials with U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs.More >>
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.More >>
