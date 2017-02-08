HAPPENING TODAY: Many get ready for the solar eclipse; missing c - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Many get ready for the solar eclipse; missing child advisory issued for toddler

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Welcome to the solar eclipse! Many people and towns across the country have certainly been building up to this big event. So, here we go. We’ll give you a look (with glasses of course). In fact, Liz Koh will be live at LSU with its plans for the big event later today. Click here for more
  • And, oh, by the way, it’s also the first day of class over there. Liz will fill in the details. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • It’s a nice and quiet out-the-door on this solar eclipse Monday. We can expect mostly sunny skies this morning, a few clouds and a few spotty showers early this afternoon during the maximum eclipse time; showers a bit more scattered by late afternoon and a high today in the lower 90°s. Overnight, partly cloudy, mild - a low of 75; tomorrow, a sun/cloud mix, 40% coverage of showers/storms - a high of 93°.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly