HAPPENING TODAY: Many eyes on TD 16 as path remains uncertain; U.S. attorney to explain efforts to curb BR crime

HAPPENING TODAY: Many eyes on TD 16 as path remains uncertain; US attorney to explain efforts to curb BR crime

HAPPENING TODAY:

  That storm spinning off the coast of Central America right now looks like it's headed our way. We'll give you a look at the projected path, the timing, and just what kind of wind speed it could be packing as it makes its way through the Gulf.
  Plus, Liz Koh is live with a look at a renewed effort to combat violent crime in Baton Rouge, a city well on its way to setting a new record for murders. Acting US Attorney Corey Amundson will lead a news conference about the violent crime increase in Baton Rouge and efforts to curb that. It will start at 11 a.m.

WEATHER: 

  Don't worry about the umbrella again today - it's a dry and mild October morning across SE LA/SW MS. We're on the way to a generally sunny day, light NE winds - an afternoon high topping out at 88°. Overnight, mostly clear skies, pleasant - a low of 64°; tomorrow, we'll wrap up the week enjoying more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80°s.
