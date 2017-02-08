HAPPENING TODAY: Many districts prepare for first day of school; - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Many districts prepare for first day of school; man wanted for kidnapping still on the loose

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Almost. It’s almost back to school time in the area. Wednesday is the big day for many parishes. Liz Koh will be live in West Feliciana Parish as teachers, students, and parents use one more day to get ready for the school year to come. Click here for more
  • And, we'll have the latest on a kidnapping suspect still on the loose. Investigators could use your help. Click here more

WEATHER: 

  • The wet weather trend continues - a relatively quiet morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar - but that will change by late morning/early afternoon. We’re looking at a  60% coverage of rain and storms, locally heavy rainfall possible - a high temperature in the mid 80°s. Overnight, a few scattered showers, a low of 75°; tomorrow, we do it all over again - rain and storms are likely, some locally heavy - a high of 88°.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly