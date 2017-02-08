HAPPENING TODAY: Manhunt underway for man believed to have sexually assaulted child in viral video

Weather may be the headline maker in your day. The morning drive should be fine, but it will change quickly. Diane Deaton has a closer look at when the rain is moving in and how long it will hang around. Click here for more

Plus, we have an update on a manhunt out of Alabama. Authorities are looking for the man they say is responsible for that disturbing child pornography video that’s been circulating everywhere. Click here for more

And, Liz Koh is live from Denham Springs High School as the band gets ready for a big trip to Carnegie Hall. How do you get there again? Click here for more

WEATHER:

We’re already seeing a few isolated showers pop up this morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar - keep your umbrella handy, not only for today but for tomorrow, as well. Early temperatures are noticeably warmer - starting in the mid/upper 50°s; ending up in the lower 70°s - scattered showers becoming more numerous later in the day, 60% coverage. Scattered rain continues overnight, a low only in the lower 60°s - tomorrow, indeed - another umbrella day, rain likely, isolated thunderstorms possible - a high in the mid/upper 60°s.

CLICK HERE for more weather

INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.