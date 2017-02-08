HAPPENING TODAY: Man believed to be seen sexually assaulting child in viral video surrenders to police

Investigators said a man found with child porn on his electronic devices was arrested Monday. Court documents show Kevin Duke, 60, of Greenwell Springs, is facing multiple counts.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Health will continue to offer flu vaccines at no cost at parish health units across the state until Monday, February 12, 2018. The vaccine is available to anyone who has not yet received a vaccine this flu season.More >>
Flames nearly consumed a Baton Rouge home Monday night. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Country Club Drive, near Webb Park Golf Course on College Drive, just before 9:30 p.m.More >>
Will Johannessen is a 17-year-old whose passion is swimming.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
Florida parents made their son believed he had seven brain tumors and was going to die before being arrested for fraud and child abuse last week.More >>
Authorities say a Colorado sheriff's deputy has been shot and killed while investigating a stolen vehicle.More >>
Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.More >>
It’s time to get all of your paperwork ready and organized because tax season is upon us.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >>
