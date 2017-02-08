HAPPENING TODAY: Major road closures

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, July 7.More >>
The words of a grieving mother touched thousands of people around the world last year. Now Gwen Knox is turning her pain into action. Knox recently launched the first Louisiana chapter of a support group called PAL – Parents of Addicted Love Ones.More >>
Sixty feet below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico, miles off the coast of Alabama, there's a window into a wild and ancient world man never knew before.More >>
Children often find their way into bodies of water unattended. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), about ten people die every day from unintentional drowning.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
After weeks of build-up, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet at an international summit in Germany.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
Sixty feet below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico, miles off the coast of Alabama, there's a window into a wild and ancient world man never knew before.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.More >>
Two passengers, a crew member and the male suspect were injured in the incident.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
