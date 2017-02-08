HAPPENING TODAY: Major road closures - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Major road closures

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • One year. That’s how long it’s been since five officers were shot and killed in Dallas.  It’ll be a somber morning there for sure.
  • Plus, Liz Koh is live with a look at  some major road closures that could impact your weekend. Here is the latest.
  • And speaking of the weekend, could the weather change some of your plans? Jeff Morrow and the First Alert Weather team has look at your forecast with rain chances on the way up in the coming days.

WEATHER: 

  • Not much change to the weather pattern today as it stays hot and muggy with a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms.  Activity will be scattered primarily during the afternoon hours today. A weak front will stall to our north over the weekend. This will result in slightly higher rain chances this weekend. Neither day will be considered a wash out. Most of the activity will be confined to the afternoon.  
  • If you have outdoor afternoon plans Saturday or Sunday have an indoor plan "b" available but don't cancel your plans. We'll get to take a few degrees off afternoon temperatures, but expect things to remain hot and muggy. It's right back to the summer weather pattern as we move into the next work week.
  • Tropical Depression #4 continues to move through the Central Atlantic. It is forecast to remain a tropical depression over the coming days before dissipating by the end of the weekend.  It is no threat to Louisiana.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly