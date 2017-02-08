HAPPENING TODAY: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade + Baton Rouge restau - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade + Baton Rouge restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emily Newman, 7, plays with her father as they watch the balloons being inflated for the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emily Newman, 7, plays with her father as they watch the balloons being inflated for the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Parada

New faces and old favorites will fly, float and march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as police go all-out to secure it in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots.

One of the nation's biggest outdoor holiday events, the parade makes its way through 2 ½ miles of Manhattan with marching bands, performers from Broadway hits elaborate floats and signature giant balloons.

Didn't feel like cooking this year? We have a list of Baton Rouge restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day.

  • It is definitely a cold start to your holiday; as mentioned yesterday, we expected temperatures to be "significantly colder" this morning and this graphic says it all!! Starting out in the mid 30°s; high of 60°!

  • Police: 86-year-old woman robs bank at gunpoint

    An 86-year-old woman has been arrested after police say she robbed a bank at gunpoint in University City on Tuesday afternoon. University of Pennsylvania police responded to a robbery call at the TD Bank at 3735 Walnut St. around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

  • WAFB ARCHIVES: Former Mississippi sharecropping family, all college graduates, reunite for Thanksgiving meal

    Thanksgiving is about sharing, so we want to share something with you. In 1978, CBS news' "On The Road" segment was hosted by Charles Kuralt. He found a family of 11 in Prairie, Mississippi, all coming home for Thanksgiving. All nine children had memories of a sharecropper's cabin and nothing to wear and nothing to eat. All nine are college graduates.

  • Red Cross assisting in early Thanksgiving house fire

    The Red Cross is assisting a Baton Rouge family after their home was destroyed in a fire early on Thanksgiving morning.

