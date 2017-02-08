HAPPENING TODAY: LSU looks to bounce back after CWS Game 1 loss; - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: LSU looks to bounce back after CWS Game 1 loss; officials look at next step in zoo proposal

Jared Poche (Source: WAFB) Jared Poche (Source: WAFB)

  • "Right where we want them." That is the feeling from many LSU fans this morning after a game one loss in the College World Series finals. The Tigers have played with their backs against the wall for the last week and has made it work. Can they find that mojo again? Lauren Westbrook will be live from Omaha all morning long. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh will be live with a look at the BREC Baton Rouge Zoo conversation. Where is it now, and what’s to come? Click here for more

  • Enjoy another quiet and dry morning commute - under partly cloudy skies, we expect only a few isolated showers later today, 20% coverage, light east winds and a high of 87°. Overnight, partly/mostly cloudy, a low in the lower 70°s; get the umbrellas ready starting Wednesday - a sun/cloud mix, 50% showers/storms - your midweek high topping out in the upper 80°s.
