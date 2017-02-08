HAPPENING TODAY: LSU looks to bounce back after CWS Game 1 loss; officials look at next step in zoo proposal

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 27.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 27.More >>
Superintendent of Central Schools, Michael Faulk, has announced his retirement.More >>
Superintendent of Central Schools, Michael Faulk, has announced his retirement.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
Garrett Cedotal, 29, who was already on probation for inappropriately touching a young girl, is now facing the same charges again.More >>
Garrett Cedotal, 29, who was already on probation for inappropriately touching a young girl, is now facing the same charges again.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.More >>
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
The video shows the car swerving from one side of the road to the other, even passing oncoming traffic in the grass on the left and hitting a guard rail, before going airborne and landing in a wooded area.More >>
The video shows the car swerving from one side of the road to the other, even passing oncoming traffic in the grass on the left and hitting a guard rail, before going airborne and landing in a wooded area.More >>